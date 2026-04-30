Toronto considers closing section of Church Street to vehicles for 9 weeks

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Toronto could close a short stretch of Church Street to vehicles this summer as part of a pilot project to reinvigorate the Church Wellesley Village area.

A motion moved by Coun. Chris Moise asked city staff to explore a nine-week pedestrian pilot on Church Street from Wellesley to Alexander Street.

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“Pedestrianization significantly enhances urban quality of life by improving road safety, increasing accessibility, and driving sustained commercial activity,” the councillor’s motion read.

“Church Street offers unique strategic advantages that make it an ideal location for such an initiative. First, it boasts a proven track record as a high-volume corridor for world-class festivals like Pride Festival and Halloween on Church.”

Moise said no buses or streetcars run on the 250 metre section of the road he wants to see cars banned from, making it easier to close to vehicles. East-west traffic would still be able to cross the street.

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If approved, the pilot would be used to inform a broader pedestrianization policy in the city.