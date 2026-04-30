Search continues in Cape Breton highlands for missing hiker from Australia

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for a woman from Australia who is believed to have gone missing while hiking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park earlier this month.

RCMP were contacted on Tuesday morning about a missing person.

According to RCMP, Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from two weeks ago on April 15, when she indicated she was travelling to Chéticamp, N.S.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Her rental vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was located at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre near the Acadian Trail head,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

Search efforts so far have involved DNR Air Services, RCMP police dog services, multiple ground search and rescue teams, Parks Canada, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications, and EHS emergency preparedness and special operations.

As of Thursday, the search continues, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams is described as being five feet four inches tall, with greyish shoulder-length blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a dark winter jacket, a powder blue toque with “Antarctica” written on it, an orange and blue scarf and glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Williams around the Cape Breton Highlands National Park is asked to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213.