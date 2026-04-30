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Canada

Search continues in Cape Breton highlands for missing hiker from Australia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
RCMP and supporting agencies are continuing efforts to locate a missing hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.  Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from on April 15, 2026. View image in full screen
RCMP and supporting agencies are continuing efforts to locate a missing hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from on April 15, 2026. Provided/RCMP
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The search continues for a woman from Australia who is believed to have gone missing while hiking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park earlier this month.

RCMP were contacted on Tuesday morning about a missing person.

According to RCMP, Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from two weeks ago on April 15, when she indicated she was travelling to Chéticamp, N.S.

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“Her rental vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was located at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre near the Acadian Trail head,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

Search efforts so far have involved DNR Air Services, RCMP police dog services, multiple ground search and rescue teams, Parks Canada, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications, and EHS emergency preparedness and special operations.

As of Thursday, the search continues, RCMP said.

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Williams is described as being five feet four inches tall, with greyish shoulder-length blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a dark winter jacket, a powder blue toque with “Antarctica” written on it, an orange and blue scarf and glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Williams around the Cape Breton Highlands National Park is asked to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213.

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