Hamilton police arrest suspected member of group who staged protest on mayor’s lawn

A 33-year-old female is the first arrest after a group of about 20 people dropped protest signs on the front lawn of Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s house Friday morning.

The woman is facing four charges of theft under $5,000, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and mischief.

A group arrived early on Friday, around 7:15 a.m. and planted signs with the moniker “The mayor doesn’t care about Queer People” in front of the mayor’s home,” according to police.

The protestors also “banged on the door and shouted obscenities” for about 15 minutes, according to the police report.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Eisenberger confirmed on Twitter that one of the items stolen from his home was a Candian flag.

The suspect will face a judge for a bail hearing at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 905-546-2929 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Another clip where you can see my Canadian flag taken from my home. pic.twitter.com/J92FC9TAFO — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) June 28, 2019