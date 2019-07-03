Decision expected Wednesday on extended Stampede patio music hours

It’s expected city administrators will decide on Wednesday if bars will be able to play music on their patios past midnight during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

The discussion comes after Cowboys Dance Hall was given the go-ahead to do so at its Stampede tent until 2 a.m. after launching an appeal. (Live performances at the tent must still end by midnight, but a DJ is allowed to play until 2 a.m.)

Now, other Calgary bars want the same deal.

Thomas McDonald, the owner of Knoxville’s Tavern, is among those who also want to have their music licence extended until 2 a.m.

“The extra hours would give extended time for the event which will lead into more employment and more viability to the festival,” McDonald said Monday, as his construction crew worked to set up their Stampede tent.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday the situation is a “strange technical issue” where the appeal board that made the decision about Cowboys is independent of the City of Calgary.

“Cowboys appealed their approvals… all these other businesses, when they got their permits, did not appeal it,” he explained. “So it’s actually hard for us to go back and change the conditions of their permit.”

Multiple Calgary councillors think the city should be flexible with music on patios during the Stampede.

“Stampede is once a year for 10 days,” Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland told Global News. “Having all these restrictions really doesn’t make sense – especially with the ruling now with Cowboys.”

“Right now, there’s restrictions for different restaurants and different patios all the time. They’re conditional – which makes it complicated,” Sutherland added. “We should take the Cowboys [rules] apply to Knoxville’s the same type of thing — if people like to apply, we could do one-offs and kind of a testing for it — and we’ll see how it goes at the end of Stampede.”

Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart said she was pleased with the ruling that Cowboys received.

“But it’s really unfair from a business point of view and a level playing field,” she said. “So administration was directed [yesterday] in our meeting that they need to be able to rectify this and just give the go ahead … so that everyone in this economy can benefit from this change.”

“Now we are going to get blowback from residents saying, ‘We don’t want all this noise and all these people are raising hell in our neighbourhoods and whatnot. But you know what? To me, it’s a small price to pay for 10 days.”

“I’m quite prepared to take the complaints from people, but everyone has to have the same opportunity.”

— With files from Doug Vaessen