Cowboys wins appeal to operate Stampede tent past midnight

Cowboys Dance Hall will be able to serve alcohol and play music past midnight during Stampede this year, following an appeal of new rules imposed by the city.

Penny Lane Entertainment, the company that runs Cowboys Dance Hall, won the appeal on Thursday of conditions that limited hours of operation of their popular tent during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

The Cowboys tent was forced to move this year from its regular location on the Stampede grounds due to the BMO Centre expansion.

City officials approved a new location for the tent on 12 Avenue S.E., where the old Enoch Sales House stood before burning down earlier this year.

There was contention from residents in the area who raised concerns about noise and the need for more security.

Cowboys held information sessions in May to try to sway community support for the new location. Meantime, city officials set strict rules around operating conditions for Cowboys, including turning off any music by midnight and shutting down for the night by 1 a.m. each day of Stampede.

Cowboys appealed those conditions, requesting an extension of operations until 2 a.m. as well as more time to tear down the tent following the 10-day event.

On Thursday afternoon, the Subdivision and Development appeal board granted Penny Lane Entertainment’s request to extend hours, meaning live performances must now end by midnight, but alcohol can also be served and DJ is allowed to play music until 2 a.m.

Cowboys is also receiving an extension for tearing down the tent until July 25.