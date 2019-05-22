Calgary Stampede: Nashville North 2019 lineup unveiled

Organizers have unveiled the country acts to take the stage at Nashville North during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

“Country music brings people together from the first chord played to the last note sung,” spokesperson Natasha Mandrusiak said.

“Our legendary stage showcases the very best in country music and this year’s lineup will be no different.”

Nashville North is located on the Stampede grounds and is free to visit with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

So-called Buck the Line packages are also available, which gives attendees a VIP no-line experience.

This year, Nashville North also has a newly added patio space.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.

BELOW: The 2019 Nashville North lineup

Thursday, July 4

Emerson Drive

Friday, July 5

The Reklaws

Saturday, July 6

Tebey

Sunday, July 7

Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.

Monday, July 8

Kiefer Sutherland

Tuesday, July 9

Chad Brownlee

Wednesday, July 10

Aaron Goodvin

Thursday, July 11

Jess Moskaluke

Friday, July 12

Andrew Hyatt

Saturday, July 13

Jade Eagleson

Sunday, July 14

David James