25-year-old Brampton man drowns in Wasaga Beach: OPP

A 25-year-old Brampton man has died after he went swimming in Wasaga Beach on Monday and drowned, Huronia West OPP say.

Huronia West OPP, Simcoe EMS and Wasaga Beach Fire were called to Beach Area 1 at about 7:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a man who went swimming but didn’t return from the water, police say.

Rupesh Narula was then discovered in the water by emergency personnel, officers say, with no vital signs.

After Narula was recovered from the water, the Brampton resident was transported to a local hospital, OPP add, where he was pronounced dead by physicians.

His death has been deemed an accidental drowning, police say.

