Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle in Mulmur, Ont.: police

One person is facing life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 89 in Mulmur, Ont., east of Shelburne on Monday night, OPP say.

A vehicle that was travelling west on Highway 89 collided with a pedestrian on the travelled portion of the road, police say. Officers responded to the scene at around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to officers, no charges have yet been laid.

Highway 89 was closed for several hours while officers investigated, police say.

The road reopened just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers added.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

