Crime
July 2, 2019 11:18 am

South Simcoe police lay weapons-related charges following traffic stop in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police say the weapons-related charges came after a traffic stop in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Three people are facing weapons-related charges after an officer stopped a vehicle travelling west on Canal Road in Bradford West Gwillimbury for an alleged moving violation on Thursday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

During a conversation with the driver after stopping the vehicle, police say the officer detected the smell of cannabis and investigated the driver for impaired driving.

Police say the investigation resulted in the driver receiving a three-day, warn-range suspension.

Before impounding the vehicle, police say the officer searched the car and found a loaded .357 Magnum handgun.

The driver and the passenger were both arrested and taken to the police station, where the investigation continued, police add.

According to police, the investigation led officers to a home in Maple, Ont., late Thursday afternoon, where officers arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to interfere with the investigation.

On Friday, South Simcoe and York Regional police executed a search warrant at the home in Maple.

A 19-year-old Maple man and a 41-year-old Brampton man are now facing multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm, careless use of a firearm, dangerous weapons and possession of stolen property, police say.

Both men were taken for a bail hearing on Friday and have been placed in custody, police say.

A 39-year-old Maple woman is also facing charges of obstructing a police officer and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

She has been placed in custody until Tuesday for a bail hearing.

