OPP searching for missing 15-year-old Orillia girl

OPP are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Couchiching Park in Orillia on Friday.

Chyanne Edmonds is described as five feet five inches tall and 135 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a peach top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.