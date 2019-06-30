Canada
June 30, 2019 9:33 am

Brampton man, 37, dies in Lake Muskoka swimming incident

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
GRAVENHURST, Ont. – Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning at a public beach on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ont.

The OPP say they and other emergency services personnel were dispatched to the beach Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that three people who’d been on a swimming toy were in distress.

Police say a woman and a child were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital where they were expected to recover.

However, they say a 37-year-old Brampton man who was also pulled out and underwent life-saving efforts did not survive.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bracebridge, Ont., OPP.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

