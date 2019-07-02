Prince Charles faces backlash for supporting homeopathy organization

Prince Charles is facing backlash after supporting an organization that endorses homeopathic medicine. The backlash, according to CNN, comes from Good Thinking Society, a nonprofit group that advocates evidence-based science.

Last week, the Prince of Wales announced he was a patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy based in London. The organization supports medical professionals and their homeopathic practices.

“It is an enormous honour for us to receive the Patronage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” Dr. Gary Smyth, president of the Faculty of Homeopathy, said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with members, friends and supporters of the faculty, continuing our important work, promoting homeopathy within both public and professional circles and maintaining awareness of this system of medicine.”

In the past, Good Thinking Society also came up with a campaign against homeopathy.

“This news is sadly no surprise, given how routinely Prince Charles has used his Royal platform to advocate for an anti-science position when it comes to homeopathy, but it is obscene to think that the U.K.’s next head of state believes this is an appropriate issue to use his considerable public profile to promote,” said Michael Marshall, project director of the Good Thinking Society.

“With so many pressing health issues in the world today — from antibiotic resistance, to the rise of anti-vaccination sentiments, to the need for increased mental health awareness — this seems like not only a missed opportunity, but actively counter-productive.”

“We have been reminded only recently that plenty of homeopaths claim to be able to treat autism and discourage vaccinations — if Prince Charles wants to have a genuine positive effect on the health of the nation he intends to one day rule, he should side against those who offer dangerously misleading advice, rather than fighting their corner.”

A longtime supporter

According to the faculty, Prince Charles has been supporting the group for years.

In 2011, when the Faculty turned 30, HRH The Prince Of Whales sent a letter to the organization.

“It seems remarkable all this has happened in spite of the apparently ceaseless attacks on homeopathy, and on the individuals attempting to build credibility around its patient outcomes, and I can only wish you every possible success in years to come,” he wrote that year.

In October 1997, Prince Charles wrote an op-ed in The Daily Telegraph about his support of science and homeopathy working in harmony.

“Over the past two decades, I have supported efforts to focus healthcare on the particular needs of the individual patient, employing the best and most appropriate forms of treatment from both orthodox and complementary medicine in a more integrated way,” he wrote.

“I have been greatly encouraged to see the progress which has been made in increasing the range of choice available to the individual and to the medical practitioner.”

He continued many people were turning to herbal medicine, acupuncture, osteopathy and other treatments out of their own pockets.

“I believe that this trend reflects a growing concern with the use of more and more powerful drugs and a potentially rather impersonal approach to healthcare.”

In response to Good Thinking Society, a spokesperson for the Clarence House released a statement taking a stand with Prince Charles’ decision.

“[The Prince Of Whales] believes that safe and effective, complementary medicine can play an important role in healthcare systems, as long as approaches are integrated with conventional treatments, a position he has reached after years of talking to experts in many different areas of medicine.”