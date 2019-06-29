Hamilton Tiger-Cats maul Montreal Alouettes 41-10 to remain unbeaten

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats remain perfect in 2019 after another dominating performance against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

Jeremiah Masoli threw for 417 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more TDs as the Ticats thrashed the Als 41-10 at Tim Hortons Field.

The victory vaults the Tiger-Cats to 3-0 for the first time since 2004, which happened to be the first season under owner Bob Young.

Masoli completed 25 of his 31 pass attempts but was also intercepted three times, twice by Montreal’s Greg Reid.

Receiver Brandon Banks made seven catches for a game-high 152 yards and brought the announced crowd of 22,407 fans to their feet with a 30-yard touchdown run on a fly sweep in the second quarter that gave the Cats a 15-3 lead.

Fellow receiver Bralon Addison had eight receptions for 121 yards and running back Sean Thomas-Erlington had five catches for 102 yards. Thomas-Erlington also ran the ball nine times for 47 yards.

Vernon Adams Jr. started as quarterback for Montreal (0-2), went 14 of 24 for 173 yards and threw a 34-yard major to Jake Wieneke, the receiver’s first CFL TD.

Ja’Gared Davis had three of Hamilton’s six sacks and defensive back Cariel Brooks intercepted Adams in the first quarter when the game was still scoreless.

The Ticats and Alouettes will meet again on July 4 in Montreal.