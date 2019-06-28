Sports
June 28, 2019 5:00 am

Hamilton Tiger-Cats aim for first 3-0 start since 2004

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli hands off to Sean Thomas Erlington during third quarter CFL action between the Ticats and the Toronto Argonauts in Toronto on Saturday June 22, 2019.

CFL PHOTO - Geoff Robins
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have an opportunity to do something they haven’t accomplished in 15 years when they host the Montreal Alouettes Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

With a victory over the Alouettes (0-1), the Ticats will have started the 2019 season on a three-game winning streak, a feat that last occurred in the first season of the Bob Young era.

Back in 2004, Greg Marshall became Hamilton’s rookie head coach after a successful stint as coach of the McMaster Marauders and the team was led by Hall of Fame quarterback Danny McManus.

Hamilton won its first three games that year, then lost its next five, before rallying in the second half of the year to finish the campaign at 9-8-1 before bowing out in the Eastern Semifinal against the Toronto Argonauts.

Fast forward a decade and a half later, and the Ticats will move two points clear of the idle Ottawa Redblacks for the top spot in the East with a win over Montreal.

The Cats and Alouettes split their season series in 2018.

Hamilton blasted the Als 50-11 on Aug. 3 at Molson Stadium after forcing seven turnovers in QB Johnny Manziel’s CFL debut.

Montreal claimed victory in the rematch, 30-28, as several Hamilton starters sat out the Nov. 3 regular season finale in preparation of the playoffs.

The Tiger-Cats will be without receiver Luke Tasker after he suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 1 win over Saskatchewan.

Montreal has injury issues of their own after placing linebacker Taylor Loffler (knee) on the six-game injured list.

