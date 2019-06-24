Rick Zamperin: Public spat between CFL and CFLPA is not a good look

Just when you thought the Simoni Lawrence suspension case couldn’t get any more bizarre, comes word that his appeal hearing won’t be held until July 9.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker was handed a two-game suspension by the Canadian Football League for his late hit to the head of Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros in the league’s season-opening game at Tim Horton’s Field on June 13.

After the game, the Riders placed Collaros, who has a history of concussions, on the six-game injured list.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats LB Lawrence suspended for hit on Roughriders QB Collaros

The CFL Players’ Association appealed the two-game ban on behalf of Lawrence, a move Commissioner Randy Ambrosie called “disappointing” and “highly regrettable.”

The union, in turn, called Ambrosie’s comments “disappointing” and “unhelpful.”

The Commissioner’s public attack on the process and the rights of CFL players, as mutually agreed to in the collective agreement, is both disappointing and unhelpful. #CFL #CFLPA — Brian Ramsay (@RamsayCFLPA) June 20, 2019

Do you know what is disappointing? The public spat between the league and the players’ association over this issue, that’s what.

The PA has chastised the CFL in recent years for not putting a greater emphasis on player safety. But when it came time to suspend a player who’s dirty hit resulted in the injury of another player the union is going to bat for the offender (Lawrence) as opposed to the victim (Collaros).

In what world does that make sense? The Canadian Football League, apparently.

It’s not a good look for the league or the union.

In the meantime, Lawrence was allowed to play in Hamilton’s second game of the season in Toronto on Saturday, and because the hearing won’t be held for another two weeks, he will also be able to suit up in Hamilton’s back-to-back game against Montreal.

Keep smiling keep doing right don’t let the world dictate your life. Life to short for all that. #GameDay 🤞🏾 — Simoni Lawrence (@Simoni_Lawrence) June 22, 2019

My gut tells me that Lawrence’s suspension will be reduced from two games to one and he will be forced to sit out Hamilton’s game on July 13 against the defending champion Calgary Stampeders, which comes before the Ticats’ first bye week of the season.

Whether that comes to pass or not, the league and players’ association should take note of this PR embarrassment and make an effort to avoid stepping on this same landmine the next time a player crosses the line.