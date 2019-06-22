Hamilton Tiger-Cats obliterate Toronto Argonauts 64-14 at BMO Field

Jeremiah Masoli threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 64-14 thumping of the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Masoli also ran for a one-yard touchdown in a game in which Hamilton never trailed their archrivals in front of an announced crowd of 16,734 in Toronto. The 64 points is the highest total the Ticats have ever scored in a road game.

Hamilton (2-0) carried a 20-6 lead into the half on the strength of Masoli’s TD run, a five-yard touchdown run by Maleek Irons — his first in the CFL — and two field goals from Lirim Hajrullahu.

The Ticats didn’t slow down after the break, outscoring the Argos 21-0 in the third quarter and 23-8 in the final frame.

Masoli connected with receiver Bralon Addison on a 21-yard major early in the third quarter, then tossed a 31-yard TD to rookie Nikola Kalinic about seven minutes later before finding Addison again on a 10-yard scoring strike before the third quarter was over.

Hamilton running back Sean Thomas-Erlington ran 12 times for 109 yards and added three receptions for 56 yards.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Toronto (0-1) kicker Drew Brown missed a 49-yard field goal and Brandon Banks returned the ball 113 yards for a touchdown and a 48-6 lead. ‘Speedy B’ added seven receptions for 105 yards.

Dane Evans replaced Masoli at quarterback and completed five of his six pass attempts for 105 yards, including a 44-yard TD to Addison, his third of the game. Addison finished with six catches for 107 yards.

Hamilton linebacker Rico Murray capped off the game when he returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. It was one of the Cats’ three turnovers on the day.

Linebacker Simoni Lawrence gathered in his second interception of the season and offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg forced a fumble, and recovered it, after Masoli threw his only interception of the game in the first quarter.

The Ticats next play on June 28 when they host the Montreal Alouettes (0-1).