Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Canadian quarterback Bridge

Brandon Bridge is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

A CFL source said the Canadian quarterback signed a one-year deal with Montreal on Friday. The six-foot-five, 230-pound native of Mississauga, Ont., began his CFL career with the Alouettes, who selected Bridge in the 2015 CFL draft.

The source was granted anonymity because the deal has not been announced by the club.

Bridge, 27, was among the Toronto Argonauts’ final training-camp cuts. He spent parts of two seasons with Montreal (2015-16) before being released.

Bridge then joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders, remaining there through last season before joining the Argos as a free agent.

Bridge has made six career CFL starts. He has completed 211-of-322 passes (65.5 per cent) for 2,485 yards with 13 TDs and eight interceptions.

Bridge has also rushed for 321 yards on 70 carries (4.6-yard average) and scored four touchdowns.

Bridge’s return to Montreal comes with TSN reporting Antonio Pipkin will miss four to six weeks with a leg injury.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin was hurt in the second half of Montreal’s 32-25 road loss to Edmonton last week. The Alouettes are currently on a bye and will resume league action visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next Friday.

Pipkin was 7-of-17 passing for 57 yards with a TD against Edmonton and added 45 yards rushing on five carries. Vernon Adams Jr. completed 7-of-10 passes for 134 yards with a touchdown and interception and ran three times for 13 yards in relief.

Adams is expected to start when Montreal faces Hamilton.

