Alouettes part ways with head coach Sherman

The Montreal Alouettes have “parted ways” with head coach Mike Sherman, the team announced Saturday, less than a week before the start of the new CFL season.

Montreal says offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones will serve as interim head coach, combining both positions.

Sherman spent just one season as head coach of the Alouettes, guiding the team to a 5-13 record in 2018.

Montreal opens its regular season on Friday at Edmonton.

“We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team,” Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. “We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind.”

“We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make. Our team is in good hands as Khari showed great things in 2018 and has a very solid experience in the CFL.”

