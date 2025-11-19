Grey Cup viewership hits nearly 4M in surge from past 2 years: Numeris data

Send this page to someone via email

Last week’s Grey Cup had an average Canadian audience of nearly four million viewers, according to data released Wednesday by audience measurement company Numeris.

Numeris said an average audience of 3.985 million watched the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 on Sunday in Winnipeg in the 112th edition of the CFL’s championship game. The game was broadcast on TSN, RDS and CTV.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The number is an increase over the average audience for the previous two Grey Cup games (3.572 million in 2023, 3.529 million in 2024).

Numeris also said the game’s reach — the number of unique viewers potentially exposed to the broadcast — was 10 million.

The audience was strongest in the regions represented in the championship game, with a percentage reach of 41.6 per cent of viewers in the Prairies/Western market, 40.1 per cent in the English Montreal market and 28.7 per cent in the French Montreal region.

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic market had the lowest percentage reach at 12.7 per cent.

Numeris said the Grey Cup had a reach of around 1.22 million in the coveted 25-34 age bracket, up from last year (1.07 million) but down from 2023 (1.26 million).