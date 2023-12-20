SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Alouettes ink GM Maciocia, head coach Maas to long-term extensions after Grey Cup win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Alouettes’s Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal attracts thousands'
Alouettes’s Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal attracts thousands
It was a day of celebration in Montreal as the Alouettes took their victory lap so to speak with their fans in the streets of downtown Montreal. The area became one big street party with fans lining up to get a glimpse of the team that beat all odds. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports. – Nov 22, 2023
The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes have signed general manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Jason Maas to long-term contract extensions.

Maciocia signed a four-year contract through 2027, while Maas was extended three years through 2026.

The Alouettes won their eighth Grey Cup in franchise history and first since 2010 with a 28-24 victory over the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the title game on Nov. 19.

Maciocia, 56, joined the Alouettes as general manager in 2020 after coaching the University of Montreal Carabins from 2011-2019. He also won the Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2003 as an offensive co-ordinator and in 2005 as head coach.

He has a 27-23 record in three seasons as Montreal’s GM.

The Alouettes hired the 48-year-old Maas last off-season after he was fired by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as offensive co-ordinator in 2022. Montreal went 11-7 in the regular season under his watch this year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

