Sports

Montreal Alouettes extend quarterback Fajardo’s contract through 2025 season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 12:08 pm
The Montreal Alouettes are still basking in the glory of their Grey Cup win and with the off-season underway management is already looking at what lies ahead. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, identifying the team’s core and keeping it, is a top priority.
The Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes have extended the contract of quarterback Cody Fajardo through the 2025 CFL season.

Fajardo was named the Grey Cup’s most valuable player after he completed 21-of-26 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Montreal’s 28-24 win over Winnipeg last month in Hamilton.

He notably hit Tyson Philpot for a game-winning, 19-yard TD strike with 13 seconds remaining.

The Grey Cup title capped a solid first year in Montreal for Fajardo, who led the CFL with a 71.4 per cent completion rate and threw for 3,847 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 344 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 31-year-old from Brea, Calif., joined Montreal as a free agent before the 2023 season after three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He spent two seasons in Toronto and a year with B.C., primarily as a short-yardage quarterback, before joining the Roughriders.

“Cody quickly adapted to our culture and quickly showed leadership,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. “He has proven that he can win and excel under pressure. We are excited to continue his association with us.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

