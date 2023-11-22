SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Montreal Alouettes to hoist Grey Cup through the streets in downtown parade

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal Alouettes left Montreal as underdogs, return with Grey Cup'
Montreal Alouettes left Montreal as underdogs, return with Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes made their triumphant return from Hamilton on Monday morning after their thrilling Grey Cup victory. The underdog Als won their first CFL championship in 13 years, defeating the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Global's Dan Spector reports.
The Montreal Alouettes are back in town and continuing their celebrations with a parade Wednesday after a stunning Grey Cup victory.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Crescent Street in the city’s downtown core. The champions will make their way to the Quartier des Spectacles.

The Alouettes will have their first parade in 13 years after pulling off a last-minute unexpected win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Montreal managed a 28-24 upset on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the 110th Grey Cup. It is the franchise’s first CFL title since 2010.

The parade may even get a bigger turnout than usual with more kids in attendance due to a three-day provincewide public sector strike keeping schools closed through Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

