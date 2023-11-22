Montreal Alouettes to hoist Grey Cup through the streets in downtown parade

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Alouettes are back in town and continuing their celebrations with a parade Wednesday after a stunning Grey Cup victory.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Crescent Street in the city’s downtown core. The champions will make their way to the Quartier des Spectacles.

The Alouettes will have their first parade in 13 years after pulling off a last-minute unexpected win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Montreal managed a 28-24 upset on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the 110th Grey Cup. It is the franchise’s first CFL title since 2010.

The parade may even get a bigger turnout than usual with more kids in attendance due to a three-day provincewide public sector strike keeping schools closed through Thursday.

— with files from The Canadian Press