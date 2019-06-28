Man charged with attempted murder following single-vehicle collision: RCMP

RCMP has charged a 24-year-old man with multiple counts of attempted murder on Friday following an investigation into a single-vehicle collision.

On June 7 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 4000 block of Highway 107 in Porters Lake.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a badly damaged vehicle in a ditch on its roof. No one was in the vehicle at the time, but police were concerned for those who may have been in the vehicle and began searching the area.

Two adults were found nearby; one was uninjured and another had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

An investigation was led by police and revealed that there were five adults in the vehicle at the time of the collision: a driver, a front seat passenger and three back seat passengers.

The front seat passenger, Scott Edward Myers from West Chezzetcook, threatened the occupants of the vehicle and took hold of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and flip into the ditch.

The driver, Myers and one back seat passenger left the scene following the collision. Two of the back seat passengers stayed relatively close to the scene of the collision, where they were found by police.

Myers appeared in Dartmouth provincial court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 3.

The investigation is ongoing.