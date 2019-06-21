Edmonton police release video to identify attempted murder suspects who shot through door

Edmonton police released video Friday that shows several masked individuals try to force their way into a home and then shooting through the front door on January 28.

Investigators made the surveillance footage public in the hopes it will help identify the suspects.

It happened at around 9:20 p.m. at a home near 117 Avenue and 101 Street.

Police were told five masked individuals approached a residence and allegedly tried to force their way in.

“Moments later, a firearm was discharged through the front door,” EPS said in a news release Friday. “Fortunately, no one was struck or injured.”

The suspects then drove away in a vehicle.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and describe it as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects in the video is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

