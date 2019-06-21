Crime
June 21, 2019 3:46 pm

Edmonton police release video to identify attempted murder suspects who shot through door

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police investigators are releasing video of a Jan. 28 incident in hopes of identifying all suspects involved.

A A

Edmonton police released video Friday that shows several masked individuals try to force their way into a home and then shooting through the front door on January 28.

Investigators made the surveillance footage public in the hopes it will help identify the suspects.

It happened at around 9:20 p.m. at a home near 117 Avenue and 101 Street.

READ MORE: Edmonton police to release names of homicide victims ‘in most cases’

Police were told five masked individuals approached a residence and allegedly tried to force their way in.

“Moments later, a firearm was discharged through the front door,” EPS said in a news release Friday. “Fortunately, no one was struck or injured.”

The suspects then drove away in a vehicle.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and describe it as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects in the video is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

WATCH: (June 17, 2019) Police takedown in central Edmonton raises questions

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Doorbell camera
Edmonton Attempted Murder
Edmonton break and enter
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Surveillance Footage

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.