Former Summerland banker pleads guilty to defrauding customers

A former Summerland Royal Bank account manager has admitted to defrauding bank customers of thousands of dollars.
Terry Lee Sedawie entered guilty pleas Tuesday to all six counts of fraud over $5,000 she faced, a spokesperson from the BC Prosecution Service said.
“The upcoming trial dates were cancelled,” the spokesperson said. “The court ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological component to the assessment.”
Sedawie was charged in 2020 with six counts of fraud over $5,000 over incidents from 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, when she worked as an account manager for the RBC.
Before gaining infamy, she was already well-known, though it was for her community work. She was even awarded a professional services excellence by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.
It’s unclear how much money she defrauded from clients, though an RBC representative said in a previous interview that the bank made good on the losses that clients faced.
She returns to court July 3 and a date for sentencing may be made clear at that time.
