Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Summerland banker pleads guilty to defrauding customers

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fraud charges laid against former Summerland banker'
Fraud charges laid against former Summerland banker
An employee of the Royal Bank in Summerland has been charged with defrauding half a dozen customers over several years. Jules Knox reports. – Feb 19, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Summerland Royal Bank account manager has admitted to defrauding bank customers of thousands of dollars.

Terry Lee Sedawie entered guilty pleas Tuesday to all six counts of fraud over $5,000 she faced, a spokesperson from the BC Prosecution Service said.

“The upcoming trial dates were cancelled,” the spokesperson said. “The court ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological component to the assessment.”

Click to play video: 'BIV: Royal Bank buys HSBC Canada for $13.5 billion'
BIV: Royal Bank buys HSBC Canada for $13.5 billion

Sedawie was charged in 2020 with six counts of fraud over $5,000 over incidents from 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, when she worked as an account manager for the RBC.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Before gaining infamy, she was already well-known, though it was for her community work.  She was even awarded a professional services excellence by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s unclear how much money she defrauded from clients, though an RBC representative said in a previous interview that the bank made good on the losses that clients faced.

She returns to court July 3 and a date for sentencing may be made clear at that time.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices