Winnipeg man faces attempted murder charges in June 2 shooting
A Winnipeg man is facing attempted murder charges after he was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting on Langside Street.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found by police in the early morning hours of June 2, with an upper-body gunshot wound.
Police tracked down the suspect on Friday night and said he was spotted driving a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.
Merhawi Mehari, 24, was also found with $100 in crack cocaine and a weapon.
Mehari has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a weapon, and possessing a controlled substance.
He has been detained in custody.
