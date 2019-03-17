Winnipeg police close off Langside alley after incident at rooming house

Winnipeg police were at the scene of an apparent assault on Sunday night, prompting the closure of the street’s back alley.

Police were called to a rooming house at 456 Langside St. at about 7:30 p.m. While police at the scene politely refused to comment, a reliable source tells Global News at least one man was taken to hospital after being stabbed.

One witness told Global News that he lives in the house and the victim’s name was Charles, however, Global could not immediately confirm if the man lives in the home or the victim’s identity.

Employees at nearby restaurant Sultan’s Shawarma said police asked for video footage from their camera in the back, however, the camera wasn’t operating.

Police at the scene did say the scene would be closed at least until morning and asked people to avoid the area.

Watch Global News for more information as it becomes available.

-With files from Matt Abra