Boil water notice for Southeast Kelowna lifted, says city

The City of Kelowna says a boil water notice for southeast Kelowna residents has been replaced with a water quality advisory.

The city said, in consultation with Interior Health, the boil water notice was rescinded after water monitoring and testing.

However, a water quality advisory is in place for all properties in Southeast Kelowna that receive water from existing domestic water supplies, as well as those newly connected to the city’s integrated water project.

The city said the boil water notice was issued on June 21 after two construction-related incidents disturbed sediment in the distribution system.

It added that during the construction phase of the water integration project, new connections will be placed on a water quality advisory until further notice.

The city said it will provide an update as to when it is safe to lift the advisory.

It noted that during a water quality advisory, consuming water may pose a moderate health risk, and that some people should take precaution.

Who should take precaution:

People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses

People under 12 and over 65 years of age

People wishing for additional protection

How to take precaution:

Boil water for one minute and allow to cool before use

Use an alternative water resource (e.g. bottled water)