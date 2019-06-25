Blackie, Alta., left without water supply; advisory issued

Blackie, Alta., is without water supply after a main break on Tuesday afternoon.

An emergency alert from the Alberta government said crews were working on a temporary repair to the waterline.

“There has been a water line break in the Hamlet of Blackie,” the alert said. “There is currently no water supply to the entire community.

“Limit use for emergencies only.”

Potable water is available at the Blackie Arena located at 309 John St.

The alert said to drink only bottled or boiled water.

The hamlet of Blackie is located about 80 kilometres southeast of Calgary.