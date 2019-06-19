Ritchot, Man., placed under boil water advisory
Manitoba Health issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday for the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, just south of Winnipeg.
The advisory was issued due to scheduled upgrades to the municipality’s water treatment plant.
Until further notice, the advisory says all residents should boil water for at least a minute before drinking, making ice, making baby formula, washing and preparing food or brushing their teeth.
