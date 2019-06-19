Canada
June 19, 2019 7:05 am
Updated: June 19, 2019 8:43 am

Ritchot, Man., placed under boil water advisory

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The rural municipality of Ritchot is under a boil water advisory due to schedule updrages to its water treatment plant.

File photo / Global News
A A

Manitoba Health issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday for the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, just south of Winnipeg.

The advisory was issued due to scheduled upgrades to the municipality’s water treatment plant.

READ MORE: Boil water advisory issued for Carman

Until further notice, the advisory says all residents should boil water for at least a minute before drinking, making ice, making baby formula, washing and preparing food or brushing their teeth.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boil Water Advisory
Manitoba
Manitoba Health
Manitoba water
ritchot
Ritchot boil water advisory
Ritchot water
Rural Municipality of Ritchot

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.