Boil water advisory issued for Carman

Carman residents are dealing with another boil water advisory.

The advisory was put into effect Tuesday morning by the Drinking Water Officer from the Province of Manitoba because of the turbidity of the water. Turbidity is caused by organic matter and dirt such as silt or sand getting mixed in with the water.

Residents are being asked to bring water to a boil for a minute if they are drinking, preparing beverages and food, and brushing their teeth.

A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the Town of Carman (not the RM of Dufferin) because of the turbidity (cloudiness) in the water and NOT because of bacteria. For detailed information and updates please go to: https://t.co/16GjwbxDcJ — Carman Manitoba (@CarmanMB) April 2, 2019

An advisory was in effect for Carman back in December for more than a week.

