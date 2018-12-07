Boil water advisory in effect for Carman residents

The Town of Carman has been under a boil water advisory for three days — and officials aren’t any closer to figuring out what the cause is.

On Tuesday, the Drinking Water Officer from the Province of Manitoba issued the advisory due to cloudiness in the water. Though bacteria has been ruled out as a cause, the province still suggests advisory guidelines are closely followed.

Until further notice, all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s used for:

Drinking and ice making

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables

Brushing teeth

The notice says that using tap water for household chores such laundry or dish washing is still safe.

The Town of Carman is actively looking into the matter and will continue to update residents as necessary.

