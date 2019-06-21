Boil water notice now in effect for Southeast Kelowna

Construction-related incidents have been reported as the cause for Friday’s boil water notice, according to the city.

The City of Kelowna also reported that some neighbourhoods in Southeast Kelowna are without water.

“Interior Health has been contacted and city staff continues to monitor the situation,” said utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet.

“We will also continue to provide updates for residents as they become available.”

The city advises that any water that has a chance of being ingested through drinking, food, making ice or for pets should be boiled for one minute then cooled.

Owners of public facilities in the area are also required to post boil water notices at all publically accessible drinking fountains and sinks.

The city says that once normal service is restored, it will monitor water quality to ensure it meets drinking water guidelines.