Alberta man missing after boat capsizes on Columbia River in B.C.

One man is missing while another one was rescued after a boat capsized on Thursday night in the Columbia River, Revelstoke RCMP said on Friday.

Police say the incident took place east of Blanket Creek Campground, which is approximately 20 km south of Revelstoke, and that it involved two men from Alberta in an aluminum boat at approximately 11 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C. company awarded $595K in federal funding for boating safety app

After being alerted by witnesses, RCMP attended the scene and said both men could be heard calling for help. They were both wearing lifejackets and made their way to shore after getting separated.

Police say one man reached the east shore and was able to use his cellphone, providing GPS coordinates.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 9, 2018): Many people are unintentionally breaking the law while boating

Search and rescue crews from Revelstoke and Golden were deployed, and the man on the east shore was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the other man remains missing. He is described as a Caucasian male, 35 years old and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts, a green coat and a black and yellow lifejacket.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 2, 2019): Edmonton police urge boat safety

The small, aluminum boat, which had an outboard motor, was located, partially submerged and south of the campground along the west shoreline.

RCMP say the search is still ongoing, noting the water is described as cold and rough, as it was Thursday night. Police believe the rough water contributed to the boat being capsized.