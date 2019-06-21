West Kelowna RCMP starting boating pre-checks this weekend

Volunteers from the RCMP will be inspecting boat safety equipment in West Kelowna starting this weekend.

The program is part of an effort to “keep boaters safe and do their part to help avoid tragedy on the water,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release on Friday.

READ MORE: RCMP motorcycle training program underway in Kelowna

The group of West Kelowna RCMP volunteers will be at the Gellatly Bay boat launch throughout the summer running the program.

“This is strictly a voluntary check, that gives the boat operator the opportunity to correct any deficiencies they might have prior to launching into the water,” said Roy Morgan, West Kelowna RCMP crime prevention co-ordinator with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: West Kelowna to host town-hall meeting on crime, drug use and vagrancy

West Kelowna RCMP say they will also promote the “Don’t Move a Mussel” and “Clean, Drain, Dry” programs to help prevent invasive species from entering water systems in the Okanagan.