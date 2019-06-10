Canada
Police say a man has been charged after a fatal boating incident on Colpoy’s Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say a 39-year-old man is charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death.

COLPOYS BAY, Ont. – Provincial police have charged a 39-year-old man after another man died in a boating incident over the weekend.

They say people reported hearing calls for help coming from the water on Colpoy’s Bay, in Georgian Bay, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Police say two civilian boats found three men in the water, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Investigators then learned that a boat had sunk and there was a fourth person unaccounted for.

Police say the body of the missing man was found around 2:15 a.m. the following day.

A 39-year-old man is charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death and his case is next up in court on June 19.

