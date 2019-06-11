Water quality advisory updated for West Kelowna neighbourhoods

The city of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has lifted the water quality advisory for the Sunnyside and Pritchard water service areas.

The water quality advisory is to remain in place for West Kelowna Estates due to increased turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake, according to the city.

A water quality advisory means that there is some risk associated with consuming the drinking water.

It is recommended that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone else seeking added health protection should use boiled water or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

Free water is available at a bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station and users must bring their own clean containers and ensure they are suitable for potable water.

More information is available at www.westkelownacity.ca/water.