Boil water advisory issued for Southeast Kelowna

Spring run-off season is here and that means water supplies across the Okanagan are at risk of being contaminated.

On Wednesday, a boil water advisory was issued for customers on the Southeast Kelowna water system (formerly SEKID), as well as people in the Hall Road area.

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued for part of Kelowna’s Ellison area

The City of Kelowna and Interior Health have been monitoring contaminants in city water, but turbidity levels are expected to remain high for a while due to spring run-off.

“Boil water notices have been an annual occurrence for customers in this area for many years,” said Kevin Van Vliet, city utility services manager.

“As the Kelowna integrated water project proceeds, we look forward to these notices becoming increasingly few and far between.”

READ MORE: Ground broken for water improvement project in Kelowna

City utilities says it’s currently working on a new water delivery system designed to lessen the amount of boil water advisories. Once the new system is in place, the old system will be reallocated for agriculture and fire suppression.

The city says that while under a boil water advisory, any water that has a chance of being ingested should be boiled for one minute, and stored in clean, covered containers.

More information and updates can be found on the city’s website.