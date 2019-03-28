Boil water notice rescinded for Crawford area in Kelowna

The boil water notice for the Crawford area in Southeast Kelowna has been lifted, the City of Kelowna announced on Thursday.

According to the city, which said it was in consultation with Interior Health, said the area’s drinking water has been monitored, tested and is consistently showing good results.

Southeast Kelowna Crawford area boil water notice rescinded https://t.co/Gpeum71JX6 — City of Kelowna (@cityofkelowna) March 28, 2019

The boil water notice was first issued on Monday, March 25, after a water main break, which affected approximately 250 residences. The city said the break has been repaired and that clean drinking water has been restored to the affected residences.

According to the city, Emil Anderson Construction crews caused the water line to break while working on Stewart Road.

In rescinding the boil water notice, the city said affected residents are encouraged to flush their water lines for three to five minutes, or until clear water appears, prior to using or consuming water. If the water does not run clear, customers can submit an online request for service, with the city stating it will be in touch within 24 hours.