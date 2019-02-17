Boil water order issued for Lethbridge County

A boil water order was issued for Lethbridge County on Sunday, replacing an advisory from earlier in the day.

Alberta Health Services said the order impacts the Edgemoor and Sunset Acres subdivisions until further notice.

The county said the order was issued because of pressure loss in the water system that left the potential for small amounts of non-potable water — i.e. harmful germs — to enter it.

Residents must boil water before drinking or cooking with it to avoid sickness. The government recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, among other tips.

People can also use the potable water truck at the west end of Sunset Lane, which was provided by the City of Lethbridge.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!