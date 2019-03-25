No water for some residents in Kelowna’s Crawford area

Approximately 250 homes in Kelowna’s Crawford area are without water after a construction accident Monday afternoon.

Emil Anderson Construction crews caused a major water line to break while working on Stewart Road, according to the City of Kelowna.

City crews are working to repair the damage and bring the Upper Crawford Reservoir back into service by the end of the day.

People in the area who still have water should fill their tubs, water jugs and basins to last several hours, according to Kelowna officials.

Residents who need water can visit the Canyon View Court cul-de-sac for free bottles of clean drinking water.

Electronic signs will be posted in the area to communicate the current water status to residents, according to a news release.

Once water service has been restored, the city said a precautionary boil water notice will be issued because of a potential sediment disturbance in the distribution system.