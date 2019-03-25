UPDATED: 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

The SPCA seized nearly four dozen horses, four dogs and four hogs from a rural property in the North Okanagan on Monday .

“We executed a search warrant this morning on Irish Creek Road,” said Brian Kijowski, a regional manager for the SPCA’s cruelty investigations. “The warrant allows us to access the property and to examine the animals that are on the property.”

A qualified veterinarian examined dozens of animals on the property, Kijowski said.

“We have seized four dogs due to the condition, the environment they were living in,” he said early Monday morning. “They were underweight. They were matted. There was no shelter, no food.”

The dogs will be taken to a shelter where they will be looked after and cared for, Kijowski added.







Later in the day, the SPCA confirmed it seized horses and hogs from the farm as well.

“SPCA constables met with the owner of the animals earlier this month and issued a number of orders for changes that were required to relieve the distress of the animals,” Eileen Drever, an SPCA spokesperson said in a news release.

“We have monitored the situation and requested daily documentation that the orders were being met. Unfortunately, we were not satisfied that the owner had made the necessary changes and sought a warrant to remove the animals.”

The animals have been moved to undisclosed locations in the Okanagan where they will receive ongoing care, Drever added.

A fire had destroyed a house on the Irish Creek Road property on March 15.

RCMP said the blaze still remains under investigation.

Neighbours allege that ranch owner Carla Christman has been neglecting the animals on the property for some time.

However, she has repeatedly denied those allegations.

Kijowski said he couldn’t say at this point if charges would be laid, or what they might be.

Seven years ago, Christman pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide necessities for animals.

—With files from Kelly Hayes and Megan Turcato