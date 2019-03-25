UPDATED: Crews called to morning garage fire in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a four-car garage blaze in Kelowna’s Hall Road neighbourhood on Monday morning.

The fire was reported on the 3200-block of Hall Road around 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Vernon fire crews called to truck blaze

Five engines, a command unit and safety rescue unit all responded to the scene.

Everybody was out of the house before crews arrived, according to the fire department.

At least three vehicles appear to be complete write-offs, but the house and adjacent house barn were saved.

Propane tanks and aerosol spray cans exploded in the fire, hampering the fire department’s efforts because crews have to work from further back from the blaze.

The smoke could be seen from across town.

The fire department said the blaze is not suspicious but the cause is still unknown.