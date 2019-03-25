Vernon fire crews called to truck blaze
Vernon fire crews were called to a truck fire overnight on Sunday.
The call came in around midnight, Capt. Doug Imrich said.
The fire department said it put out the fire quickly but the vehicle is a total write-off.
Police are investigating.
