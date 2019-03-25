Canada
Vernon fire crews called to truck blaze

Vernon fire crews were called to a truck blaze overnight on Sunday.

Vernon fire crews were called to a truck fire overnight on Sunday.

The call came in around midnight, Capt. Doug Imrich said.

The fire department said it put out the fire quickly but the vehicle is a total write-off.

Police are investigating.

