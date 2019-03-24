Canada
March 24, 2019 5:35 pm

Helicopter used to rescue injured woman from Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

PENSAR was called in to help an injured climber at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park late on Saturday afternoon. The woman is believed to have broken her leg.

Penticton Search and Rescue
A 30-year-old woman had to be rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon after she was hurt while climbing in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) believes she likely broke her leg.

PENSAR said it was called in around 4 p.m. on Saturday and responded with a helicopter long-line evacuation team.

Search and rescue said the woman was flown out of the immediate area and then driven by ambulance to a hospital in Penticton.

