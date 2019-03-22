Apartment fire spreads to four units in West Kelowna

West Kelowna fire crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire at 2585 Hebert Road.

The call came in around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Crews arriving at the scene said they saw flames and smoke climbing up the side of the three-storey building.

Initial reports are that the fire began in a ground floor apartment.

Everyone was able to escape the flames, according to early reports from the fire department.

Emergency social services has been called in to assist residents from at least four units, but it’s not known how many people are going to be affected in the building.

More to come…