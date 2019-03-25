Land purchase brings West Kelowna closer to new water treatment plant

The City of West Kelowna is one step closer to getting a new water treatment plant.

It recently purchased 24 acres on Bartley Road for $915,000 for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The facility will eventually serve 18,000 people in the Lakeview, West Kelowna, Pritchard and Sunnyside water systems.

“The city had previously applied to obtain the rights to use Crown land at the end of Rosewood Drive, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Crown land site where the current chlorine-only water treatment facility, built in 1977, is located,” Kirsten Jones, a city spokesperson said in a news release.

“However, as the city has not yet been able to obtain the required Crown land grant, the City of West Kelowna found itself in jeopardy of not meeting its grant obligations and was forced to purchase private land instead,” she added.

The Rose Valley reservoir will feed the new state-of-the-art water treatment plant, which will be located slightly further away at the newly secured property, Jones said.

The city said it can now finish designing the plant and start construction as quickly as possible.

West Kelowna is requesting a timeline extension for its $41-million federal grant because the delay in securing a location has impacted the city’s ability to meet the current deadline of March 2020, Jones said.

The city is also trying to find more funding as the cost of the new location will affect the budget for the project.