Boil water notice issued for part of Kelowna’s Ellison area

Some Kelowna properties have been put under a boil water advisory due to increased water turbidity in Mill Creek, B.C.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District says the nearly 100 impacted properties in the Ellison area are along Anderson Road, Black Road, Booth Road, Postill Lake Road, Fathers Place, Old Vernon Road, Rittich Road, Whitetail Drive and Teather Road.

The news release says customers will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved as well as when the notice is rescinded.

The boil water advisory does not affect residents located in Country Rhodes Strata or Country View Estates Strata, nor any properties now serviced from Okanagan Lake.

The unaffected properties are also no longer under a water quality advisory.

The Interior Health Authority recommends that impacted customers drink boiled water until further notice.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.

Customers could also choose to use bottled water, distilled water or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

“Health risks increase as turbidity rises, particularly for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems,” the release says.

Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water.

These particles can then interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District is an independent public water utility providing water to approximately 20,000 people in Kelowna and is part of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.