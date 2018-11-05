Boil-water notice for part of Kelowna’s Ellison area

Some residents in Kelowna’s Glenmore-Ellison area are now on a boil-water notice.

Those in the Ellison area who are still serviced from Mill Creek should drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

Water for washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth should also be boiled for one minute.

The boil-water notice has been issued because of an increase in turbidity in Mill Creek because of rain. It’s expected to continue for several days.

The notice does not affect residents at Country Rhodes Strata, Country View Estates or properties serviced from Okanagan Lake.

The following properties are under the boil-water notice: