Teen sledge hockey player with cerebral palsy kicked out of Oliver public skate

A teenager with cerebral palsy said he was kicked out of Oliver arena’s public skate over the weekend because sleds are not allowed on the ice.

Zaiden Burke said within five minutes of arriving on the ice, an attendant came over and said he had to leave the rink.

READ MORE: Calgary woman finding her inner warrior and inspiring others to find theirs

Burke said he was embarrassed.

He posted about his situation on Facebook.

“I am in full control of my sled and am not a danger to others. I am wondering if someone could help me fight this discrimination that someone with a disability is not allowed to public skate,” he wrote.

“It’s not OK. I am in tears and am looking for help.”

READ MORE: Woman with cerebral palsy refused service at nail salon, so a Walmart employee stepped up

Burke has since posted that the situation has been rectified.

Carol Sheridan, the parks and recreation manager in Oliver, was apologetic and said the rule had been made 10 years ago, Burke said.

READ MORE: 9-year-old non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy honoured for saving brother’s life

Oliver Parks and Recreation said it will accommodate Burke’s sled while the policy is under review.

The City of Kelowna said in a statement that sledges are not currently permitted on the ice during public skates due to safety concerns.

“The city does offer a sledge hockey program that runs through the fall/winter months,” sport and event services manager Doug Nicholas said.

However, the City of Penticton said it welcomes sledges during public skate times at McLaren Arena.

“We aim to offer accessible recreation within all of our recreation facilities, which includes the arena, along with the fitness room and pools at the Penticton Community Centre,” Kelsey Johnson, a spokesperson with the City of Penticton, said.